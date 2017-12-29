News

Ruling tightens noose for Zuma

With impeachment a growing possibility, president's camp starts to talk terms

30 December 2017 - 00:05 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA, SABELO SKITI and NATHI OLIFANT

With impeachment a growing possibility, president's camp starts to talk terms

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma's R12 billion fees 'gift' rattles ANC News
  2. ANC in secret talks on early Jacob Zuma exit News
  3. Cape Town gets its first bitter taste of water wars News
  4. Ministers' failure to make NEC list puts cabinet jobs in jeopardy News
  5. UCT study shows devastation wrought by Mbeki's Aids denialism News

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X