Taxes rise but MPs still sipping pretty
25 February 2018 - 00:00
While the indebted taxpayer will pay about R42 for a shot of Johnnie Walker Black at the local bar - and more, with a sin tax hike of 6% to 10% - the lawmakers who endorsed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's "tough budget" shell out a mere R10 to enjoy the same drink - thanks to the taxpayer.
