When love turns to terror: Tracy Going opens up about abuse in new book
TV personality Tracy Going has written about an abusive relationship that ended in an assault that left her shunning the cameras
25 February 2018 - 00:01
TV personality Tracy Going has written about an abusive relationship that ended in an assault that left her shunning the cameras
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE