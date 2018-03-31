'No vacant land in city is safe from occupation'
Alex residents 'register' for empty plots in Waterfall
01 April 2018 - 00:00
Alex residents 'register' for empty plots in Waterfall
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.