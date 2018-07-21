New minister got Cyril Ramaphosa to ditch Arthur Fraser
22 July 2018 - 00:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he was asked by his new minister of state security to remove Arthur Fraser as head of South Africa's top spy agency because Fraser had a "strong personality" and having him around would make it difficult to investigate the agency's affairs.
