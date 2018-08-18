'Crumbs for little guys' as big firm 'ignores' procurement law
19 August 2018 - 00:00
The public works department is threatening to take legal action against a company that is apparently refusing to share a R357m, five-year contract with small contractors - instead dishing out the bulk of the work to established big companies.
