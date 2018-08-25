NGO steps up to help feed needy university students
26 August 2018 - 00:00
Lizanne Isaacs, 41, a third-year social work student at the University of Cape Town, and her daughter Reeva, 22, a social science student, established Stepping Stones after noticing many of their classmates were going hungry during the day.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.