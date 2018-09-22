Dagga chef relieved, and swiftly stoned, at news that his habit's not a crime
Christian Baker, however, says that the Constitutional Court ruling is not specific enough on what constitutes personal use and what your rights actually are
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Christian Baker, however, says that the Constitutional Court ruling is not specific enough on what constitutes personal use and what your rights actually are
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.