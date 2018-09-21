Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! Awards

The BET Black Girls Rock! Awards, which celebrates inspirational women, aired on DStv last night.

Model Naomi Campbell won the Black Girl Magic Award, while dancer and choreographer Judith Jamison was honoured with the Living Legend Award.

Actress Lena Waithe was given the Shot Caller Award and Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement, was the worthy recipient of the Community Change Agent Award.

Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige took home the Rock Star and Star Power Awards respectively. That said, neither of these phenomenal singers will be getting any fashion awards from us for the outfits they wore to the event.

Here’s which other celebs failed to impress with their dress sense and which ones rocked the red carpet: