Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! Awards

21 September 2018 - 14:13 By Aneesa Adams
Janet Jackson at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
Image: Black Entertainment Television

The BET Black Girls Rock! Awards, which celebrates inspirational women, aired on DStv last night. 

Model Naomi Campbell won the Black Girl Magic Award, while dancer and choreographer Judith Jamison was honoured with the Living Legend Award.

Actress Lena Waithe was given the Shot Caller Award and Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement, was the worthy recipient of the Community Change Agent Award.

Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige took home the Rock Star and Star Power Awards respectively. That said, neither of these phenomenal singers will be getting any fashion awards from us for the outfits they wore to the event.

Here’s which other celebs failed to impress with their dress sense and which ones rocked the red carpet:

Ciara at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images

BEST DRESSED

CIARA

The singer's latest single could have inspired this look; we'd say she 'Levels Up’ in Balmain.

Kyla Pratt at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images

KYLA PRATT

The singer scored points for her blazer-inspired take on a little black dress.

Naturi Naughton at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
Image: Aaron J. Thornton/Film Magic/Getty Images.

NATURI NAUGHTON

Powerful in bright pink: the actress looked beautiful and confident in this Jay Godfrey jumpsuit.

Queen Latifah at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images

WORST DRESSED

QUEEN LATIFAH

The singer is known for taking on comedic roles in movies, but if this outfit was a joke we just didn't get it - what's with that cape?

Mary J Blige at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
Image: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET.

MARY J BLIGE

The skirt of the rapper's Roberto Cavallli gown appears to have been fed through a paper shredder. And, together with the cut outs on the top, makes her look as if she's been attacked by some clawed-creature from a horror movie.

Jazmine Sullivan at the 2018 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN

The 'Insecure' singer clearly has confidence in her choice of this Alexander McQueen gown, but we don't.

The way the sheer portion of her skirt cuts her legs is less than flattering. And, together with those ruffled sleves, makes her dress look unbalanced and top-heavy.

Additional reporting: staff reporter.

