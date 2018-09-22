Nomvula Mokonyane and SABC at odds over staff cuts
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has accused the SABC board of turning down help from the government to turn around the public broadcaster to avoid retrenchments.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.