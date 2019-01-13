Insight: Documentary
'Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Wars' offers a closer look into the world of poaching
Two South African women infiltrated the murky, male-dominated world of wildlife trafficking to make a film that is winning awards
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Two South African women infiltrated the murky, male-dominated world of wildlife trafficking to make a film that is winning awards
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.