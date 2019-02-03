LISTEN | Tape 'links fleet boss to MEC's payola'
Winner of tender billions said to have paid for ANC events
03 February 2019 - 00:05
A businessman who scored millions in government tenders is believed to be the voice in an audio clip bragging about how he gave an MEC R1m for an ANC Women's League conference so he could get more contracts with her department.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.