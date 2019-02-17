News

Zimbabwe

Zim NGOs fear 'paranoid' clampdown over countrywide protests

Groups 'accused of backing violence and regime change'

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

NGOs with operations in Zimbabwe face increased scrutiny from the government, which has accused them of being behind an "orgy of violence" in demonstrations that broke out last month.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Striking Zimbabwean teachers earn equivalent of just R700 a month Africa
  2. Timeline: From burning cars to police crackdown, Zimbabwe remains on edge Africa
  3. Zimbabweans in SA protest outside diplomatic buildings South Africa
  4. Most shops, schools still closed as Zimbabwe stayaway enters day four Africa
  5. On foot to ferry petrol for profit as Zimbabwe border feels the pinch News
X