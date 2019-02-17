Zimbabwe
Zim NGOs fear 'paranoid' clampdown over countrywide protests
Groups 'accused of backing violence and regime change'
17 February 2019 - 00:00
NGOs with operations in Zimbabwe face increased scrutiny from the government, which has accused them of being behind an "orgy of violence" in demonstrations that broke out last month.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.