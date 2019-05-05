DA admits it may lose the Western Cape
05 May 2019 - 00:02
The DA has admitted that its chances of retaining the Western Cape rely on a high voter turnout in the province.
The DA has admitted that its chances of retaining the Western Cape rely on a high voter turnout in the province.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.