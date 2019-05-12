Plett whale-watching outfit wins back licence
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane has been called out for "irrational and procedurally unfair" behaviour by the Western Cape high court after revoking the whale-watching permit of a Plettenberg Bay tourism business.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.