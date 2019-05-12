News

Plett whale-watching outfit wins back licence

12 May 2019 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane has been called out for "irrational and procedurally unfair" behaviour by the Western Cape high court after revoking the whale-watching permit of a Plettenberg Bay tourism business.

