Zimbabwe
'Poverty wages sabotage us': Zim MPs complain
Far from living the good life, legislators have to take the bus
09 June 2019 - 00:00
More than six months into office, new parliamentarians have discovered that the grass is not always greener on the other side.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.