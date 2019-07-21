Bringing Jozi to book: inner city literature trade is booming

Judging by the number of used-book sellers in Joburg, tech has not yet vanquished print, and the city even contemplates a literary precinct, writes Claire Keeton, who joined a tour of booksellers’ haunts

Books compete for space with handbags, coats and high heels in a fashion store in Joburg’s CBD. On the bottom shelves are religious texts like Sex Terrorism and Immorality. Or was that Immortality?..