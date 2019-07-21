Table Talk

Marilyn Martin - Trampling on toes for her vision for SA's art

The national gallery used to rely on being ignored by the government of the day to get away with showing the art it wanted to. Now that official indifference is a direct threat, a former director tells Jonathan Ancer

Marilyn Martin sits in Irma Stern’s dining room. Martin, the former director of the South African National Gallery (SANG), has a hot-off-the-press copy of her toe-trampling book Between Dreams and Realities — a fascinating account of the country’s neglected cultural treasure trove...