Table Talk
Marilyn Martin - Trampling on toes for her vision for SA's art
The national gallery used to rely on being ignored by the government of the day to get away with showing the art it wanted to. Now that official indifference is a direct threat, a former director tells Jonathan Ancer
21 July 2019 - 00:00
Marilyn Martin sits in Irma Stern’s dining room. Martin, the former director of the South African National Gallery (SANG), has a hot-off-the-press copy of her toe-trampling book Between Dreams and Realities — a fascinating account of the country’s neglected cultural treasure trove...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.