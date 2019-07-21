News

Table Talk

Marilyn Martin - Trampling on toes for her vision for SA's art

The national gallery used to rely on being ignored by the government of the day to get away with showing the art it wanted to. Now that official indifference is a direct threat, a former director tells Jonathan Ancer

21 July 2019 - 00:00 By Jonathan Ancer

Marilyn Martin sits in Irma Stern’s dining room. Martin, the former director of the South African National Gallery (SANG), has a hot-off-the-press copy of her toe-trampling book Between Dreams and Realities —  a fascinating account of the country’s neglected cultural treasure trove...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Sangomas are logging on to Skype, WhatsApp for consultations News
  4. Cape Town risks becoming 'world's most dangerous city' News
  5. Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze News

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X