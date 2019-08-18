Hermanus starts its own 'university'

Stepping stone to higher learning opens in old synagogue

When Caswell Mamkeli walked into the old synagogue in Hermanus on Monday, it marked the beginning of a dream that could change the face of tertiary education.



The 35-year-old from Zwelihle is one of the first students at Hermanus Varsity, which opened this week with a plan to bring heavily subsidised education to the people in a way that's never been tried before...