Hermanus starts its own 'university'
Stepping stone to higher learning opens in old synagogue
18 August 2019 - 00:00
When Caswell Mamkeli walked into the old synagogue in Hermanus on Monday, it marked the beginning of a dream that could change the face of tertiary education.
The 35-year-old from Zwelihle is one of the first students at Hermanus Varsity, which opened this week with a plan to bring heavily subsidised education to the people in a way that's never been tried before...
