Fat-cat MPs say 'no' to benefits cuts

As rest of SA battles hard times, elected representatives insist their perks must stay

Pampered MPs, who enjoy taxpayer-sponsored freebies and perks that would make the average South African green with envy, warned this week that they will resist any attempt to trim their generous benefits.



And some of them insist they deserve even more gravy - on top of their free flights, accommodation and meals, and alongside salaries that range from R1.2m to R2.4m, depending on the position they hold in parliament...