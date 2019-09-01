The IFP was in the struggle with the ANC, newly-elected leader says

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa, wants the ANC to help him clean up the image of the IFP by admitting that its propaganda machinery was behind the tarnishing of his party's image.



Hlabisa told the Sunday Times he wants to rebrand the IFP, but that would require a "reconciliation project" with the ANC...