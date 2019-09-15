Dros rape case: outrage over NPA's decision to put girl, 8, on the stand
15 September 2019 - 00:00
A day before the national crime figures detailed a surge in sexual offences, attention in the Pretoria high court was fixed on the testimony of a young rape victim.
Sitting in an adjacent room, and testifying in camera, she recounted in a clear voice how accused Nicholas Ninow followed her into the toilets at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, then raped her. She was seven years old at the time...
