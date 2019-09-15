Flags to fly at half-mast for late deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe will today meet the family of his deputy, Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a road crash on Friday.



The 38-year-old deputy minister was returning to Pretoria from the University of Limpopo, where she went to conduct an ANC Youth League programme, when the accident occurred...