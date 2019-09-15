Moutse: the dusty village that raised the Ndlovu Youth Choir

When Dutch physician Hugo Templeman asked a choir in a Limpopo village to sing, naively thinking it would do the self-esteem of its young members some good, little could he know he was setting them and their community on the road to world conquest

Necklaces in geometric orange, yellow, turquoise and other bold colours lie stacked on the kitchen table among plates piled with beads. The room itself is a stark contrast to all the colour — the plastered walls are bare, the concrete floor is cold. The cast-iron stove is fired by coal.



The beads wobble as if keeping time as the gogos around the table start ululating, “ngijabula kakhulu”...