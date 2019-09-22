Ranjeni Munusamy's Sunday Times column pulled after allegations

After three days of assessing allegations against Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy, the Sunday Times withdrew her column in last weekend's edition of the newspaper and placed her on special leave.



The Sunday Times learnt of the allegations last week when Munusamy was informed by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that she was to be implicated in testimony before it...