SA investor Zunaid Moti under pressure to pull out of Zimbabwe

Billionaire changes tune, says he is under pressure to pull out because of negativity

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's most valued investors, South African billionaire Zunaid Moti, says he is under increasing international pressure to pull out of Zimbabwe.



He claims global negativity about Zimbabwe and the failing economy are affecting operations at African Chrome Fields in Kwekwe, where the Moti Group has invested more than $250m...