Wig thieves leave a trail of tears

Criminals are snatching high-end hairpieces to make a quick buck

22 September 2019 - 00:02 By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI

After years of hair loss, Odwa Jaftha’s confidence was restored a year ago when her sister bought her a waist-length human-hair wig for her 30th birthday.

But her self-esteem was in tatters again this month after a group of young men snatched the R3,500 hairpiece while she was walking down a road in Nyanga, Cape Town...

