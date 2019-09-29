Farming

From small veggie patch to big harvest for ‘farmer at heart’

When she started a vegetable garden at an Mpumalanga school in 2016, Njabulo Mbokane could not have imagined that three years later she would be running 200ha of farmland.



Earlier this month in Caledon, in the Western Cape, the 24-year-old reaped an even sweeter reward when she was named South African Breweries (SAB) and FarmSol young emerging farmer of the year. FarmSol aims to develop emerging farmers...