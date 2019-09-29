Education
Varsity is toughest for African males
Gender plays a role, but mainly poor facilities at schools
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Thabang Mamushi faces the prospect of attending lectures on an empty stomach for the rest of the year because his annual meal allowance is nearly exhausted.
The University of Pretoria student, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science, matriculated at Kgahlanamorulana Secondary in Limpopo in 2016...
