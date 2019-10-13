Eskom shuts down corruption probe due to 'lack of funds'

Law firm says R5bn saving meant investigation was already 'paying for itself'

An investigation into widespread looting at the Medupi and Kusile power stations has hit the skids as Eskom is unable to pay for it.



In a letter to Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza, law firm Bowmans questions why the brakes were put on its probe, which has already saved the utility more than R5bn, and has led to the referral of nine senior Eskom officials to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution, and to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to recover looted monies...