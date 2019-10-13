Mdumiseni Ntuli: Thabo Mbeki’s kind of cadre

Thabo Mbeki dreamt of a ‘new cadre’, the sort of ANC member who would keep faith with the party’s founding values and objectives. That dream cost him the presidency, but there is finally hope that the new cadre is rising in KwaZulu-Natal’s Mdumiseni Ntuli, writes Sibongakonke Shoba

It was the speech that probably created the enemies who would oust Thabo Mbeki seven years later. It was the year 2000 and Mbeki was two-and-a-half years into his first term as ANC president, having taken over from Nelson Mandela.



He had caught a whiff of the stench of corruption brewing in his party. Mbeki realised that the former liberation movement had attracted opportunists and political careerists who saw the ANC membership card as their ticket to instant riches...