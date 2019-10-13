News

Springs 'House of Horrors' victim says mom's apathy hurts more than abuse

13 October 2019 - 00:01 By JEFF WICKS

Landi has forgiven her father for the decade of horrific abuse he inflicted on her and her four younger siblings, which included rape and torture with a blow torch, pepper spray and a tazer while handcuffed to a pillar for hours.

But she cannot bring herself to forgive her mother, whose apathy towards the abuse cut her deeper than any of the sadistic beatings she suffered at the hands of the so-called "Springs Monster"...

