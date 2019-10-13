Study proves lack of participation in sport weighs down a pupil's confidence

Mbali Dlamini did not sit back when she noticed that overweight girls in her neighbourhood did not play sport because of low self-esteem and a lack of self-confidence.



With a grant of 5,000 euros (about R83,000), she started the Thick Girls Netball Club in Zola, Soweto, in July to help improve their lives. Members of her club, which caters for grade 5-7 pupils aged 14 and younger, include 20 overweight and five thin girls...