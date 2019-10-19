Lifestyle

'Rise and Shine' - Hilarious memes and videos in reaction to Kylie Jenner's wake-up call

19 October 2019 - 10:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kylie Jenner is trending on social media, thanks to her 'rise and shine' wake-up call for daughter, Stormi.
Kylie Jenner is trending on social media, thanks to her 'rise and shine' wake-up call for daughter, Stormi.
Image: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is trending on Twitter, thanks to her very innocent wake-up call for her daughter Stormi Webster which has turned into a global anthem. In case you have been living under a rock and have no idea what everyone is laughing about, don’t worry, we've got you.

Last week, Kylie, through her YouTube channel, gave her fans a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office and eventually to Stormi’s playroom, where she had been sleeping.

Just before the vlog ends, Kylie says, “that doesn’t conclude the office yet, we have one last room to visit and that is Stormi's playroom”. When she gets to the room , she sings “rise and shine” to her daughter.

She literally sang those two words and, according to the internet, Kylie Jenner has released a whole song and everyone's obsessed with it. “Rise and shine” has become a thing on social media and the memes are just too hilarious, even Kylie can’t cope.

Here are some of the reactions:

SNAPS| 10 times Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott served us couple goals

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up, we look at the ten times they served us couple goals.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Your jaw will drop: the world's youngest billionaires in numbers

They have a combined wealth of an astounding R4.4-trillion
Lifestyle
2 months ago

POLL | Kylie Jenner's rose petal surprise: Over the top or amazing?

Travis Scott surprised Kylie Jenner with thousands of rose petals on Monday and the internet is still not over it.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tiger brothers fight over tigress Travel
  2. WATCH | Crocodile attacks leopard trying to steal its food Travel
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Take your first look at Kanye West’s much-hyped film, 'Jesus is King' Lifestyle
  5. It's official! Prince Harry confirms baby Archie has red hair too - 'you can ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X