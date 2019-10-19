'Rise and Shine' - Hilarious memes and videos in reaction to Kylie Jenner's wake-up call

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is trending on Twitter, thanks to her very innocent wake-up call for her daughter Stormi Webster which has turned into a global anthem. In case you have been living under a rock and have no idea what everyone is laughing about, don’t worry, we've got you.

Last week, Kylie, through her YouTube channel, gave her fans a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office and eventually to Stormi’s playroom, where she had been sleeping.

Just before the vlog ends, Kylie says, “that doesn’t conclude the office yet, we have one last room to visit and that is Stormi's playroom”. When she gets to the room , she sings “rise and shine” to her daughter.

She literally sang those two words and, according to the internet, Kylie Jenner has released a whole song and everyone's obsessed with it. “Rise and shine” has become a thing on social media and the memes are just too hilarious, even Kylie can’t cope.