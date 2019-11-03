World Cup Special
Zwide awaits the return of their hero Siya Kolisi
Here is Kolisi’s rugby journey from township gravel to global greatness
03 November 2019 - 00:04
Plumes of dust dance across the Emsengeni Primary School’s scorched playground, driven by strong southeasterly gusts that beat against weatherworn township classrooms.
This arid patch of earth in the informal settlement of Zwide, on the fringes of Port Elizabeth, was where Springbok captain Siya Kolisi learnt to play rugby...
