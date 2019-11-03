World Cup Special

Zwide awaits the return of their hero Siya Kolisi

Here is Kolisi’s rugby journey from township gravel to global greatness

Plumes of dust dance across the Emsengeni Primary School’s scorched playground, driven by strong southeasterly gusts that beat against weatherworn township classrooms.



This arid patch of earth in the informal settlement of Zwide, on the fringes of Port Elizabeth, was where Springbok captain Siya Kolisi learnt to play rugby...