Table Talk

Godwin Khosa is on a crusade to make South Africa read again

National Education Collaboration Trust CEO Godwin Khosa, who wants the whole country to read, got his head out of a book to talk to Sam Mkokeli

He calls himself a “scatter reader” because he always has a couple of books on the go at the same time. This helps Godwin Khosa — the man at the centre of SA’s ambitious plans to improve literacy — to read about 40 books a year.



Khosa, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pillars, is CEO of the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), founded jointly by the government, business, teacher unions and civil society with the intention of channelling public and private funds into education in practical, constructive and transformative ways...