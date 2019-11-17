Table Talk
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils still raging against injustice
His latest memoir reveals why he gave up a life of privilege to become SA’s most irrepressible rebel, writes Jonathan Ancer
17 November 2019 - 00:01
He’s the erstwhile Red Pimpernel, the one-time revolutionary and a former cabinet minister, but Ronnie Kasrils is still a Yeoville Boykie (he lives in Greenside, but once a Yeoville Boykie always a Yeoville Boykie).
From Ron-a-la to Ronnie Casserole to the Hillbrow bohemian to Public Enemy No 1 to Minister Kasrils to grandfather of Leilani, Kasrils has led many lives and one helluva extraordinary life...
