Table Talk

Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils still raging against injustice

His latest memoir reveals why he gave up a life of privilege to become SA’s most irrepressible rebel, writes Jonathan Ancer

He’s the erstwhile Red Pimpernel, the one-time revolutionary and a former cabinet minister, but Ronnie Kasrils is still a Yeoville Boykie (he lives in Greenside, but once a Yeoville Boykie always a Yeoville Boykie).



From Ron-a-la to Ronnie Casserole to the Hillbrow bohemian to Public Enemy No 1 to Minister Kasrils to grandfather of Leilani, Kasrils has led many lives and one helluva extraordinary life...