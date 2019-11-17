News

Lenient rulings shocker! KZN magistrate fails child rape victims

Magistrate gave father who raped his 11-year-old child a suspended sentence

17 November 2019 - 00:05 By TANIA BROUGHTON

She let a child rapist walk free, labelled a man convicted of raping his 11-year-old daughter a "loving father", and allegedly sent a would-be child killer home.

Now KwaZulu-Natal magistrate Kholeka Bodlani - presiding over rape cases in SA's second-worst sexual offences hotspot, Umlazi - is being investigated by the Magistrates Commission...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I have been making umngqusho in case he walks in,' says proud 76-year-old who ... News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  4. Judge dismisses Sushi waiter's R700k demands News
  5. The problem with Mpondoland: The place where most initiates die News

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X