Lenient rulings shocker! KZN magistrate fails child rape victims

Magistrate gave father who raped his 11-year-old child a suspended sentence

She let a child rapist walk free, labelled a man convicted of raping his 11-year-old daughter a "loving father", and allegedly sent a would-be child killer home.



Now KwaZulu-Natal magistrate Kholeka Bodlani - presiding over rape cases in SA's second-worst sexual offences hotspot, Umlazi - is being investigated by the Magistrates Commission...