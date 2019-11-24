Zimbabwe
Poorly maintained Zim school buildings ravaged by wild storm
24 November 2019 - 00:00
A teacher watched her son die as she and her two children took shelter in a public toilet when heavy rains pounded Matabeleland North last week.
Portia Mafu's son, who was in grade 1, was fatally injured after being struck by a falling object...
