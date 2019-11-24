Zimbabwe
Rural Zimbabweans more likely to contact HIV due to Bilharzia
24 November 2019 - 00:00
A study by the National Institute for Health Research in Zimbabwe has found that people living in rural areas are more likely to contract HIV than those in cities because they are exposed to bilharzia.
The research was conducted on women in Mashonaland Central and men in Masvingo in 2017 and the results were released this week...
