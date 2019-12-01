Here's how cyclists are planning to foil bicycle thieves
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Cyclists have begun to hit back at armed robbers, who are targeting their expensive bikes, some of which are worth about R100,000.
Security guards, CCTV and loudhailers are being installed on popular cycling trails. Horse, dog and drone patrols are planned...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.