Zimbabwe
Zim police move to prohibit marches and gatherings
01 December 2019 - 00:01
Zimbabwe Republic Police has gone ahead with plans to ban all demonstrations and political gatherings during the festive season, due to the "volatile" situation in the country.
A police memo copied to all districts instructs stations to deny all applications on the grounds that the Christmas period is not ideal for any form of protest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.