Lana Marks given tips on new role by three close friends who were ambassadors before

A whirlwind romance in the ’70s while a student at Wits University, followed almost immediately by marriage, led to Lana Marks leaving her homeland. Now she’s back as the US ambassador to SA, writes Belinda Pheto

We meet Lana Marks at her official residence in Waterkloof, Pretoria. The room we’re in has the feel of a spa or a meditation centre. It’s very quiet. Two lit candles on the table are flanked by two large framed photographs: one of Marks with US President Donald Trump at the White House, the other of the new US ambassador to SA surrounded by her family.



Marks has sent a polite message via her officials from the US information office to let us know she’s running late. When she arrives she answers my greeting in effortless Xhosa, which she says is a little rusty after being out of SA for 40 years. She was born and grew up locally and seems to have kept in touch with her roots...