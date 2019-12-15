Recycler dies in Centurion flood trying to retrieve R1k for his family in Lesotho
15 December 2019 - 00:00
When the floods came down in Centurion on Monday afternoon, Seboka Seboka ran for his life, together with his friends. Then he remembered the R1,000 he had buried under his bed.
It was his life savings. He had been saving to send money back home to his poor family in Lesotho for Christmas...
