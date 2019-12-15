Sutherland ‘witch’ casts benevolent spell over sleepy Karoo town

Sceptical townsfolk won’t deter Marné Marné from pagan beliefs

It was the tattoos disappearing into her blouse that got tongues wagging. Just how far down did they go? Other than that, Marné Marais looked like just another buitelander [outsider] from Cape Town with her slip-slops and sunhats when she first arrived in Sutherland, the Karoo dorp known for its brilliant canopy of stars.



Then came Marais’s dog, called Voodoo, a black rooster called El Diablo (The Devil in Spanish) and five black chickens. Her new home was also black — the old pastor’s house, nogal, right next to the Dutch Reformed Church...