Law set to swoop on Senior former Eskom and Transnet brass
22 December 2019 - 00:14
Senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors of multinational engineering firms allegedly involved in state capture are set to be arrested within weeks.
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sources told the Sunday Times that four former Eskom executives, including contract managers, will be arrested as soon as next month alongside a senior official of an international contractor that did work for Eskom...
