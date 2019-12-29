News

Politicos keep us smiling thanks to comedians - but the joke is on SA

If Jacob Zuma was a clown, his successor Cyril Ramaphosa is more our own tragic hero

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER

Politics has always been a fertile field for comedians and satirists. Figures such as former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family and former Western Cape premier Helen Zille outperformed each other in providing content for thigh-slapping comedy.

But with Zuma out of office, it seems comedians are missing him. Several prominent comedians said the political wellspring of laughter had dried up for one key reason: Cyril Ramaphosa is a boring president...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News
  3. Court ruling brings some comfort after boy's school pit latrine death News
  4. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  5. Here's how cyclists are planning to foil bicycle thieves News

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019