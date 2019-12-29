Politicos keep us smiling thanks to comedians - but the joke is on SA

If Jacob Zuma was a clown, his successor Cyril Ramaphosa is more our own tragic hero

Politics has always been a fertile field for comedians and satirists. Figures such as former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family and former Western Cape premier Helen Zille outperformed each other in providing content for thigh-slapping comedy.



But with Zuma out of office, it seems comedians are missing him. Several prominent comedians said the political wellspring of laughter had dried up for one key reason: Cyril Ramaphosa is a boring president...