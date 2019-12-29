Politicos keep us smiling thanks to comedians - but the joke is on SA
If Jacob Zuma was a clown, his successor Cyril Ramaphosa is more our own tragic hero
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Politics has always been a fertile field for comedians and satirists. Figures such as former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family and former Western Cape premier Helen Zille outperformed each other in providing content for thigh-slapping comedy.
But with Zuma out of office, it seems comedians are missing him. Several prominent comedians said the political wellspring of laughter had dried up for one key reason: Cyril Ramaphosa is a boring president...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.