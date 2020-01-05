Tycoon accused of 'privatising' hill, blocking access to Cape Agulhas view

A wealthy businessman stands accused of “privatising” Africa’s southernmost hill by blocking public access to a viewpoint overlooking Cape Agulhas.



Construction tycoon Wynand Meyer doesn’t want residents driving past the holiday home he is building on a spectacular site above the holiday town of L’Agulhas and its lighthouse at the southern tip of Africa...