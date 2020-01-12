News

Education

Matric results are a sign 'system is improving’

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER

The key figures at this week’s announcement of matric results are the ones that weren’t mentioned, says education expert Nic Spaull.

“We need to add probably three or four additional measures, which would give us a more nuanced picture of what is going on in the schooling system,” the Stellenbosch University academic said this week...

