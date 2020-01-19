Concerns over meat product regulations
19 January 2020 - 00:00
A gap in the regulations on raw processed meats means they can consist of just about anything, and experts say consumers may not be getting what they pay for.
Food scientist Francois Mellett, who consults with the health and agriculture departments, said the implications were that consumers were getting less nutrition and poor households were getting less for their buck...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.